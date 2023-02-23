Arsenal legend Thierry Henry reveals he warned Romelu Lukaku about joining Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thierry Henry has revealed that he warned Romelu Lukaku about joining Chelsea and believes the striker has no interest in returning to Stamford Bridge. The Belgian striker netted a mere eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances, fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel and also sparked huge controversy by giving a bombshell interview to Sky Italia, in which he criticised his manager while flirting with a potential return to Inter.

Lukaku was re-signed by the Blues in August 2021 for a then club-record fee believed to be in the region of £97.5million. The Belgian hit the ground running with four goals in his first four games back at Stamford Bridge. However, his form took a nose dive and his minutes were reduced. Lukaku revealed that he was unhappy with Tuchel’s tactics and declared his love for Inter Milan, whom he left to join Chelsea months prior.

Henry, who has worked alongside Lukaku as an assistant coach with Belgium’s national side, claims he told the striker that he would ‘find it difficult’ to thrive under Tuchel. Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer also believes Lukaku does not have a future in Graham Potter’s era at Chelsea.

‘We had a discussion when he [Lukaku] went to Chelsea,’ Henry told CBS Sports. ‘I told him he’s going to find it difficult to play at Chelsea and that happened to be the case because of the way Tuchel liked to play. ‘Pressing, the No.9 and winger have to change, Rom likes to stay where he is, feed him, play him early, he will try to bully you, turn, stay in the box, crosses, he’s a different type of No.9 to what Tuchel wanted. ‘But what does he want to do? I don’t think he wants to go back, that’s the main thing, I think he wants to stay at Inter.’

