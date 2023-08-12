Arsenal Leads At Halftime Against Weak Nottingham Forest.

As we all know that action of continue in the English Premier League this afternoon with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest kicking up the games for the game which is being played at the Emirates currently with Arsenal taking the lead against Nottingham Forest by two goals to nil.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka have been the difference between the two sides at the break currently. Nketiah who gave Arsenal the lead with a sublime finish in the 26th minutes before Bukayo Saka made it two with a magnificent goal and an assist from Martinelli.

The London-based side will be looking to finish up the job come in the second half of the game. Nottingham Forest also will be looking to reduce the deficit or even bring the game to a draw by the time the game start off in the second half by bringing on their Talisman, Awóníyì to see what he can do.

