Arsenal Leading Race to Sign Brighton’s In-form Winger Kaoru Mitoma

As per reports, Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Kaoru Mitoma. With the Gunners almost certainly qualifying for the Champions League next season, Mikel Arteta wants to improve his squad depth including the forward line and has identified the Japanese winger as a potential target.

The North London side are excelling on the pitch this season. The seeds of this change in fortune were sown with the prominent spending by the club during the 2022 summer transfer window. Thus, to continue this momentum in the next season as well, the Arsenal board is already planning for the upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners spent heavily last summer on Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos. In the recently concluded January window, they spent almost £60 million on Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Chelsea’s Jorginho. Looking at the positive results due to the influx of cash, the club will not want to waste time, with the next transfer window opening in less than 4 months.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign attacker Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The winger could arrive at the Emirates Stadium for around £35 million, with his current contract running until 2025, as reported by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Mitoma’s journey to the Premier League is quite unique. At the age of 19, he stalled signing a professional contract with Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale. The forward rather chose to attend university, where he wrote a thesis on dribbling.

The Seagulls signed him up in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of just £2.7 million. They sent him out on loan to Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. In 29 appearances across all competitions, he scored eight goals and four assists for the Belgian club (stats Transfermarkt).

After a successful loan spell, the South Coast club recalled him before the start of this season. And they are reaping the benefits, with the 25-year-old winger having accumulated seven goals and two assists in 22 games so far. Meanwhile, in 13 appearances for the Japan national team, he has scored five goals.

The Japanese forward’s performances have attracted the interest of many clubs in the Premier League and the Gunners are among them. Manager Mikel Arteta wants to improve his squad and Kaoru Mitoma fits the bill after Arsenal missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, who signed for rivals Chelsea.

However, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi would be wary of this interest, with Arsenal already bringing in Trossard in January for £27 million. The Londoners seem to be keeping an eye on Brighton’s stars as they even bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo. Brighton, though, rejected all their offers and the Ecuadorian national ended up staying at the club despite trying to force his way out.

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League, with Manchester City ahead on just goal difference and playing an extra game. The signings done by Arsenal’s Sporting Director Edu and the board would eventually decide whether they secure Champions League football for next season. Thus, the team needs to keep up the good work done so far, with the business end of the season arriving.

