Arsenal Last Training Session Ahead of Aston Villa (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta’s Men will travel to Villa Park to take on Unai Emery’s men in Saturday’s Premier League game the match is due to kick off at 13:30 West African time

The Gunners lost to Manchester City in a 3-1 defeat in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta’s men have been observing some training sessions ahead of the huge game against Aston Villa. The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League table with equal points same as Manchester City and also a game in hand. The Gunners will be hoping to secure all three points against Unai Emery’s men on Saturday

Arsenal regrouped for their last training session with each player getting involved in some physical and tactical drills in the build-up to their Premier League clash.

Below are some photos of Arsenal players training at the London colony.

Jakub Kiwior x Trossard and Reis Nelson

Bukayo Saka All smiles 😁

Fabio Veira x Kieran Tierney

Aaron Ramsdale and Rob Holding

Eddie (

)