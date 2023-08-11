Arsenal key Players Set to miss Saturday Game

Arsenal is set to kick off their 2023–24 Premier League season by facing Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Despite finishing second in the table last season, Arsenal managed to get revenge on Manchester City by defeating them in the Community Shield penalties.

With a series of impressive signings this summer, Mikel Arteta’s team is poised to mount a strong challenge for the title in the upcoming season. Let’s take a look at the injury and suspension updates for Arsenal ahead of their match against Forest, who are facing a tough battle to avoid relegation.

Gabriel Jesus is currently sidelined due to a knee injury, and his return date remains uncertain. The Brazilian player underwent a knee operation during the summer, and it’s expected that he won’t be back until at least the latter part of September.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who missed the Community Shield due to a calf issue, might be available for the match against Forest on August 12. Mohamed Elneny, recovering from a knee injury, won’t be in consideration for selection this Saturday as he continues to make progress.

Reiss Nelson, dealing with a toe problem, is a major doubt for the opening match of the 2023–24 Premier League campaign on August 12. Similarly, Folarin Balogun, who was absent in the Manchester City game due to a foot injury amid transfer speculations, is unlikely to take part this weekend.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, expected to leave Arsenal during the summer, is currently nursing a muscular issue that will keep him out of the clash with Forest. On the other hand, Jorginho, who missed the Man City match due to a slight muscular problem, is anticipated to be back in action for the match against Steve Cooper’s side on August 12.

