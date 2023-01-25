Arsenal Is Yet To Lose Any League Game At Emirates Stadium This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has been on fire in the Premier league this season but their home form has been outrageous. The North London club is yet to lose any Premier League game at Emirates Stadium this season.

Having played 9 games at home this season in the Premier league, the Mikel Arteta’s side is currently on a 7 games winning run as they have been victorious in 7 consecutive home games This Season, and they have won 8 games out of the 9 games they have hosted this season.

Arsenal has beaten 3 Premier League top 6 clubs this season at Emirates Stadium as Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs have all tasted defeat at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspurs

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle United

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

