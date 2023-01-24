Arsenal Is The 4th Team To Reach 50 Points By The First Half Of A Premier League Season In History

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last weekend, Arsenal thrashed Manchester United at Emirates Stadium by 3-2 to get their revenge against the Erik Ten Hag’s side. The Red Devils are the only club that have beaten Arsenal in the Premier league this season but, the Gunners were able to pay back the Red Devils with their own coins after Eddie Nketiah got a last-minute goal to hand Arsenal the maximum 3 points in the 5-goal exhilarating encounter.

The win saw Arsenal bagging their 50th point this season in the Premier league after playing just 19 League games, and it’s Arsenal’s best ever record in the Premier League history at this stage of the season.

The best point tally that Arsenal has ever gotten at this stage of the season was getting 45 points during the 2003/04 season after playing 19 League games, they ended up winning the League title that season.

While it’s a first for Arsenal, some Premier League Clubs have already gotten it before. Liverpool have done it twice, that is, getting 50 points or More after playing 19 League games while Chelsea and Manchester City have also achieved that record in the past.

AminullahiMuritala (

)