Arsenal is the 1st team to have 4 players with 10 or more goals/assists in the EPL this season:

Arsenal football club have become the first team to have four different players with 10 or more goals and assists in the English Premier League this season, after their remarkable 4-2 victory over Aston Villa football club on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta led team were at their best against Aston Villa football club, and they were able to come from behind to secure a hard-fought victory over their host.

Unai Emery led Aston Villa football club gave the Gunners a tough time in the game, and they scored two goals in the first half, but they eventually surrendered their lead to the Gunners.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but Arsenal football club eventually secured a convincing victory over their opponent at Villa Park Stadium.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal from Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave Arsenal football club a convincing comeback victory, while Former Barcelona football club star Philippe Coutinho and Ollie Watkins scored for Aston Villa football club.

The victory over Aston Villa football club has now taken the Gunners to the top spot of the English Premier League table with 54 points from 23 matches played, two points ahead of second place Manchester City football club.

With Arsenal football club’s 4-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa football club at Villa football stadium, it means;

Arsenal football club is the first team to have four players with 10 or more goals and assists in the English Premier League this season:

Martin Odegaard (8 goals + 6 assists)

Bukayo Saka (9 goals + 8 assists)

Gabriel Jesus (5 goals + 5 assists)

Gabriel Martinelli (8 goals + 2 assists)

