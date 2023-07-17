Arsenal Is Now The Club With The Most Valuable Squad In The World

Arsenal have become the club with the most valuable squad in the world. The Gunners have taken the first spot from Manchester City that held on to the position for a couple of years. How did the North London club achieve this?

After signing Declan Rice (who is currently the most valuable defensive midfielder in the world), Arsenal’s market value became €v. This is about €20m greater than that of the Citizens. The player with the highest value in the Arsenal squad (and indeed the Premier League) is Bukayo Saka. Interestingly, no English player has greater worth than this Nigerian-born winger. He is followed by midfielders Rice and Martin Odegaard who are valued equally.

Next after this trio is Gabriel Martinelli. This Brazilian left-winger is top on the list of top-value non-Europeans presently playing for English Premier League (EPL) clubs. The reigning Olympic Gold medallist netted 15 times for the North London outfit last season. He is followed by his countryman and namesake, Gabriel Jesus who is worth €75m. We also have William Saliba, a French defender. This one is the most valuable left-back in England.

Altogether, the club’s defenders have gross market value of €373m while the goalkeepers are cumulatively worth €49.5m. Similarly, the midfielders are valued at €376m. The forwards have values that sum up to €407m. For the record, Arsenal are one the three clubs that are worth more than one billion Euros as at July 17, 2023. Paris (€1.03m) Saint-Germain are the third.

Images: Google

ABIJFA (

)