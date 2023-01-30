Arsenal is moving ‘behind the scenes’ to sign Fresneda before the transfer deadline

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta and his team of youngsters have been very spectacular this season as they are still on track to compete for the Premier League title and Europa League Cup this season. The Gunner’s next game will see them lock horns with Everton away from home.

The Gunners are looking to be active in the final couple of days of the transfer market after already completing the signings of Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior from Spezia. M. Arteta and his camp are still planning on bringing in some more signings and one player that has been linked with a move to England is Ivan Fresneda.

According to reports coming from Fabrizio, Premier League side Arsenal is asking to sign Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda before the transfer deadline.

“Arsenal is moving behind the scenes to land Fresneda before the deadline”, Fabrizio said.

The report adds that there could be a development over a potential transfer after Fresneda missed training during the week and was absent from Valladolid’s squad that beat Valencia 1-0 on Sunday. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

