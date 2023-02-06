Arsenal injury updates and expected return ahead of Brentford clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta and his team of youngsters have been very terrific this season as they are still on track to compete for the Premier League title. The Gunners were able to maintain their 5 points lead over Pep’s side as Manchester City slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham last night.

Arsenal’s next game will see them lock horns with Brentford at the Emirates, which will prove to be another tough test for Arteta.

According to reports coming from Football.London, ahead of the Brentford clash here is all the latest injury updates that the Gunners have

Emile Smith Rowe

The 22-year-old has only made just five Premier League appearances so far this term due to injuries.

The report from football. London claims he is suffering from a thigh strain and that this issue had ruled him out for the trip to Everton and it is presently unspecified if he will be available or not for selection against Brentford.

Gabriel Jesus

After suffering medial ligament damage while playing for the Brazil national team against Cameroon in the Qatar World Cup group stages, Jesus returned to London to undergo surgery on his knee, with a possibility that he will be out for at least a month of footballing action.

The report claims that on Wednesday, Jesus provided a recent update on his fitness status, posting a picture of himself on Instagram back on the training pitch. His expected returns should be in February or March according to the reports.

Reiss Nelson

According to reports from Football. London, the 23-year-old has been pictured in training and could now be available to return for the game against Brentford this weekend.

Mohamed Elneny

The Egyptian International footballer is suffering from a knee issue picked up in training. The report has it that a club statement was published last week confirming that Elneny will be out for an extended period, although no time frame was given for his expected return.

“Following an injury sustained in a recent training session, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has a significant injury to his right knee.

“Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period. A more detailed timescale will be established once the early stages of rehabilitation have been completed.

“Everyone at the club will be offering Mo all the support he needs and working hard with him so he can return to action as soon as possible.”

