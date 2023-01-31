Arsenal Injury Update Prior To Their Match Against Everton.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Man City in the FA Cup 4th round at the Etihad Stadium on Friday. They will now focus on their Premier League match against Everton this weekend. With Thomas Partey substituted at halftime with an injury.

Midfielder Thomas Partey was substituted at half-time in the FA Cup match against Man City due to a knock to the ribs. Although not considered serious, Arsenal will continue to assess him ahead of their next match against Everton. An MRI scan will be performed to determine the extent of the injury. Mikel Arteta commented that Partey was not comfortable continuing in the match due to increasing discomfort.

Emile Smith Rowe have been Struggling with injury, since World Cup break (thigh strain).

Mohamed Elneny Started and played full game in FA Cup win vs. Oxford United. Missed game vs. Tottenham due to knee issue. No place on bench vs. Man United.

Gabriel Jesus Suffered medial ligament damage while playing for Brazil at the World Cup. Underwent surgery and expected to be out for a month. Hopes to return in Feb/Mar 2023. Arteta says he’s progressing well but recovery will take time.

Reiss Nelson Extent unknown but could be problematic according to Arteta. Recent positive update with Nelson seen running on the treadmill. Arteta says extent of injury is unknown but departure from the pitch is not good news. Expected return date unknown.

Moddex (

)