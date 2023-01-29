Arsenal ‘handed major Thomas Partey injury boost

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal are reportedly confident that midfielder Thomas Partey did not suffer a serious injury in Friday’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

The Ghanaian player, who was seen receiving treatment at the Etihad during the first half for a rib issue, was taken off the field at halftime.

Partey was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga as Arsenal lost 1-0 and was eliminated from the competition in the fourth round. Nathan Ake’s goal came in the second half.

After the game, attention quickly turned to Partey, who had a difficult time staying healthy throughout his first two seasons wearing an Arsenal uniform.

This season, the 29-year-old has maintained his fitness and established himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup, but the Arsenal manager acknowledged that scans would be necessary to ascertain the severity of the issue.

“He was unable to continue because he sensed something and we didn’t want to take any chances. He was feeling uncomfortable and it was growing worse, so he had to stop “Arteta informed the press.

“He didn’t feel comfortable continuing. He must undoubtedly undergo an MRI tomorrow and the day next to determine what he has.”

The Sun claims that the scans’ results have been encouraging and that Partey might even be able to play in the Premier League match against Everton the following weekend.

As the Gunners look to improve on their best-ever record of 50 points from 19 games, which has put them five points clear of Man City at the top of the table, the report adds that Arsenal are optimistic that Partey will be in the starting XI for the meeting at Goodison Park.

In 21 appearances during the 2021–22 season, the former Atletico Madrid player has contributed two goals, including two long-range goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

As we approach Tuesday’s January transfer deadline, Partey has four goals and four assists from 80 games since joining Arsenal in 2020, but the Gunners are still lacking in the midfield department.

With only Partey, Lokonga, and Granit Xhaka remaining as three senior midfielders who are fit, Arteta may be without Mohamed Elneny for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Prior to Partey’s injury scare, Arsenal reportedly tried unsuccessfully to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60 million. Caicedo has since made it known that he wants to leave the Seagulls.

After making his shocking revelation, Caicedo is rumored to have been instructed to skip training, but Brighton are adamant that the Ecuadorian international won’t be leaving in January.

This month alone, Arsenal has already acquired Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior, a Polish center back, from Spezia.

