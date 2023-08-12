Arsenal handed injury setback despite 2-1 win over Nottingham in their first game of the season.

The debut of Arsenal’s defender, Jurrien Timber, was cut short after just 49 minutes in the opening match against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Netherlands international faced an unfortunate turn of events when he went down during the first half following a challenge by Brennan Johnson.

The resulting yellow card for the Gunners defender and extensive medical attention highlighted the severity of the situation. Despite not being substituted at halftime, Timber’s return to the pitch was short-lived.

Early in the second half, Timber collapsed without any apparent contact, clutching his right leg with evident concern.

His distressing injury required assistance from medical staff as he was carefully escorted off the field and into the tunnel. Subsequently, Takehiro Tomiyasu stepped in from the substitutes’ bench to fill the void left by Timber.

Mikel Arteta’s aspirations for a successful start to the season took a hit with Timber’s untimely setback.

The £40 million signing from Ajax had been identified as a key part in Arsenal’s tactical approach due to his versatility and ball-playing skills.

Timber’s ability to seamlessly fit into the team alongside players like William Saliba and Ben White was evident in the opening minutes of the match.

Despite the unfortunate injury blow, Arsenal managed to secure a two-goal advantage by halftime, courtesy of goals by Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka & went on to secure a 2-1 win.

