Arsenal forward to miss start of Premier League season

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the Premier League season after undergoing minor knee surgery.

Jesus did not participate in Wednesday’s preseason triumph against Monaco, and manager Mikel Arteta later stated that the Brazil forward will be absent “for a few weeks” following a “minor procedure.”

The 26-year-old’s ailment is connected to knee issues he experienced last season, which necessitated surgery as well.

“It’s a big blow because we had him back to his best,” Arteta explained.

Jesus’ injury comes four days before Arsenal’s Community Shield encounter against triple champions Manchester City and ten days before their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

