Arsenal football club have finally submitted £60million transfer bid to sign new midfielder Caicedo

Without much doubts, Arsenal football club are most definitely in the race to secure the Premier League trophy under the management of Mikel Arteta this 2022/2023 season.

Do remember that the North London club have enjoyed a very interesting 2022/2023 football season and are currently occupying the first position on the Premier League table.

Despite their good run of form, Arsenal football club have identified the need to further strengthen their current squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Arsenal football club are currently prioritising an improvement in their midfield options and have been linked with a transfer move for young Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old Ecuador International, who has been with Brighton & Hove Albion since 2021 has been an important member of the first-team squad over the previous seasons.

The young central midfielder has been hugely influential for Brighton so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of Arsenal and according to reports from popular transfer expert Fabrizio Romano his verified Twitter page, Arsenal are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Arsenal football club are really interested in Moises Caicedo and have now tabled a £60million transfer bid to lure him away from Brighton this month.

It is believed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more quality to his options in midfield and he has identified Moises Caicedo as a needed addition this month.

But then, it remains to be seen if the proposed £60million transfer offer will be enough to convince Brighton into offloading the young Moises Caicedo before the January transfer window closes.

