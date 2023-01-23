Arsenal fans arrested in Uganda after celebrating Manchester United victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BBC Africa reports that Arsenal fans have been arrested in Uganda after they were said to have allegedly celebrated the Arsenal win against Manchester united, they were arrested in Jinja when they were celebrating Arsenal’s victory against Man United, the fans were carrying a symbolic trophy as they also wore the Arsenal Jersey. The Police claimed that they had no permit to hold the procession so it is a public order offence. Arsenal had scored what was believed to be a last minute goal against it’s strongest rival club, Man United, the goal made it a 3-2 win.

The gunners were able to get a five point cushion on the table and it gave hope for fans around the world that the club was able to end it’s 19 year old wait to win the European Premiere League. The Arsenal fans were seen travelling in a convoy of five vehicles when they were intercepted by Police, one of the fans was seen carrying a trophy which they had bought from a store.

