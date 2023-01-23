SPORT

Arsenal fan Laura Woods has hilarious response for Tottenham fans, including Jamie O’Hara,

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal triumph over Manchester Joined left allies all around the world charmed, including talk’s own Laura Woods.

The Games Breakfast moderator is an energetic Gunners fan and invested wholeheartedly in seeing her side win 3-2 triumph, reestablishing their lead at the highest point of the premier league and conveying one more gigantic proclamation to their challengers.Two goals from Eddie Nketiah and a strike from Bukayo Saka were sufficient to procure the success and put Mikel Arteta’s side five focuses clear at the highest point of the table with a game close by on Manchester City.

Woodsy obviously knew how large a triumph it was, taking to Twitter and stating: “Goodness, such a horrendous monstrous win! Staggering.”

Notwithstanding, a reaction from a Tottenham fans called Daniel answered, saying: “Can hardly stand by to see this go wrong, going to be epic”, to which Woodsy cuttingly answered: “We could have the greatest transgress ever, however you’ll in any case be Prods… “Daniel wasn’t the main Tottenham fan on the less than desirable finish of Woods’ savage virtual entertainment game. Jamie O’Hara, Woodsy’s co-have, never botches an amazing chance to show his loyalty to Tottenham,

Nmario (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Osimhen vs Lookman : The Nigerian Golden boot rivalry taking place in the Serie A

2 hours ago

Arsenal’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points in all competitions

2 hours ago

ARS 3-2 MNU: Worst VAR & Referee Decision Against Manchester United In The EPL This Season

3 hours ago

Why this Chelsea lineup could led them back to English premier league top four race

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button