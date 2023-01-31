Arsenal engage in talks with Chelsea for Jorginho as Caicedo alternative

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal have made a surprise inquiry to sign Jorginho from Chelsea. The Premier League leaders need a new midfielder, and need cover for Thomas Partey in the heart of the park.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly an admirer of the Italian, which is why the late transfer is starting to materialise. However, it is not in the advanced stages just yet. Jorginho’s contract expires in the summer, which would allow him to leave for free. And as things stand, Chelsea want a decent fee to let him leave on deadline day.

es Caicedo was the first option for Arsenal, and their most recent bid for him was worth £70 million. But, Brighton are not considering any offer worth under £90 million due to the situation that they are currently in.

Even though the player has asked to move on, the Seagulls are adamant that their asking price must be met for a transfer to go through. And as things stand, an agreement isn’t close to being reached.

Arsenal have also registered their interest in Declan Rice of West Ham, but any move will have to wait until the summer. As a result, Jorginho seems like the most probable option for the Gunners at this stage.

The coming hours will be key for the transfer, depending on whether they can agree a fee with Chelsea.

SportsLight12 (

)