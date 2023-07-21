Arsenal Defender Who Has Proved He Will Be Difficult To Beat For Strikers Next Season

Mikel Arteta has assembled a top-tier squad for Arsenal by bringing in several new players this offseason. The Spanish manager made some major additions to the team over the summer, which should make a tremendous impact on the upcoming season.

The Gunners will hope to be doing well in most games next season and we might see them emerge into an unstoppable force in Europe. They have a full squad that can contend for championships next year.

They have already shown how good they will become by making a significant impact in both preseason games this summer. Although Mikel Arteta’s squad has only won one of two preseason games, the result is still excellent.

They will have high expectations for the upcoming season because they have the potential to win the league and even defeat Manchester City. In the final games of the previous season, they were passed by Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Next year, Arsenal will have a stronger team than Manchester City, giving them a chance to win the league. There are no obvious holes in their roster, therefore they should be favored to win a championship next year.

In addition, one Arsenal defender is expected to be a tough opponent for most strikers next year. The Gunners’ new center back, the Dutchman Jurrien Timber, performed admirably in his first game.

Despite coming on as a substitute in the second half, he performed brilliantly against MLS all-stars and led his club to a decisive victory. Next year, Timber will be a key cog for Arsenal, and most strikers will have a hard time getting by him.

