Arsenal could do a quick deal to sign Ibrahim Bamba if attempts to sign Moises Caicedo fails

Mikel Arteta and his team of youngsters have been very spectacular this season as they are still on track to fight for the Premier League title and Europa League Cup after being eliminated from the Carling and FA Cup competition. The Gunner’s next game will see them face Everton away from home.

Arsenal has been busy in the winter transfer window having signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior. M. Arteta and camp are still planning on bringing in some more signings and one player that has been linked with a move to the Emirates is Ibrahim Bamba.

According to reports coming from journalists Ben Jacobs Give Me Sport, the North Londoners could do a fast deal to sign Ibrahim Bamba from Vitoria Guimaraes if their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo do not go through.

The report has it that Bamba has experienced a quick rise to top-flight football during his short career as he is playing his first full senior campaign, and is already an important player for Vitoria Guimaraes.

Bamba has made 19 appearances this season in all competitions for the Portuguese professional club.

