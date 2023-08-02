Arsenal finished the Premier League 2022/23 season in second place.

The Gunners were on course to win the title, but they were dealt a setback following multiple draws and defeats in their last games of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be ready to compete for the Premier League crown as well as the Champions League next season. The Gunners return to the competition after finishing second in 2022/23.

And, in order to compete for the Champions League championship in 2023/24, Arsenal will need to strengthen their roster.

Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pepe, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marquinhos, Auston Trusty, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares, and Rnar Alex Rnarsson are all expected to return to the Gunners from loan this season.

Kai Havertz was Arsenal’s first confirmed signing this summer. Jurren Timber was officially signed by the team on July 14.

Declan Rice has been signed by Arsenal for a club record fee of £105 million from West Ham. As a result, the midfielder became the most expensive British player.

Meanwhile, ahead of the summer transfer season, Granit Xhaka has expressed interest in joining Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal will offer Mikel Arteta a €200 million war chest for the summer transfer season.

Arsenal confirmed summer transfers so far ahead of 2023/2024 Season

Declan Rice (IN)

Kai Havertz (IN)

Jurrien Timber (IN)

Granit Xhaka (OUT)

