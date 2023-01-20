Arsenal complete signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

Last weekend, the Gunners were denied their top target when Chelsea mounted a dramatic last-minute attempt to scuttle Mykhailo Mudryk’s much-anticipated transfer to north London.

Chelsea reportedly swooped to sign a player they had been pursuing for over six months, leaving Arsenal shocked and enraged. However, Arsenal responded by securing the services of one of the Premier League’s top players this season.

In the 14 games leading up to the World Cup, Trossard scored seven goals, including a stunning hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield. However, after his trip to Qatar, he is now actively seeking a transfer.

If Arsenal verified Trossard’s registration before Friday at noon, he could make his debut against Manchester United on Sunday. Trossard will wear the number 19 jersey.

Mikel Arteta stated on the club website that Trossard will offer a “great technical skill” to the team.

Leandro’s signing was successfully completed thanks to the hard effort of everyone at the club, according to Arteta.

He is a multifaceted player with superior technical ability, intelligence, and a ton of Premier League and international experience.

As we enter the second half of the season, Leandro enriches our team, and we’re all looking forward to working with him. Leandro and his family are welcome at Arsenal Football Club.

The 28-year-old former Genk star drew interest from Chelsea and Tottenham, but Arsenal has won the race to sign him.

Arsenal has mounted an improbable title campaign under Arteta’s leadership, but they are becoming more and more dependent on a core group of players, especially in attack.

Arteta has been especially eager to recruit a player who can cover and provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli, who has started every Premier League game so far this season, despite Emile Smith Rowe’s return from injury earlier this month.

