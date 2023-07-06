Arsenal complete first sale of the summer for €25 million

Arsenal are completely transforming their squad this summer transfer window, as they have brought in good players this summer and have now started to get rid of old players that made them weak last season.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Arsenal have now completed the sale of Granit Xhaka who becomes the first sale of the summer, for 25 million euros. This is the first big sale for Arsenal in a very long time, and it would go a long way in improving their net spend.

Granit Xhaka was the longest serving player at Arsenal last season, as he spent over eight years at the club. He captained the club at some point, and had been through a lot of volatile situations with the fans due to some reckless behavior on his part.

Xhaka’s last season at Arsenal was sensational, as he got the fans singing his name for the first time in his career. I am very certain that the Arsenal fans would duly miss Granit Xhaka.

