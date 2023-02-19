Arsenal ‘ can achieve everything’ after reigniting title hopes at Aston Villa – Oleksandr Zinchenko

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko,is insisting that the club can still achieve everything they want, after coming from behind, to claim late victory against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The team scored twice in stoppage time, moving top of the table again, and ending a run of three games without victory.

Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa an early lead, Bukayo Saka equalized the scores, before Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal of the season,to put Aston Villa ahead of the game.

The scores became 2-2 when Zinchenko find the net within 61 minutes of play. Before stoppage time,Jorginho’s superb kick which hit the bar made Emi Martinez to score an own goal, and Martinelli from the bench, gave a breakaway finish.

After the game when being interviewed, Zinchenko told BT Sport :

“From this game i would like to say two things,” First, we took an unbelievable lesson for all of us that we need to believe until the very end.

“Like i said in the past, this group has such amazing people, can achieve everything they want if we are going to keep fighting and keep believing. The reaction from all of us in the second half is a perfect way to go.

“We would like to go in the dressing room as soon as possible but there are still a lot of games to play and we just need to keep going, keep fighting and keep believing we can do everything,” Zinchenko said.

The outcome of the game, surprised others who were doubtful of arsenal boss ‘ Mikel Arteta’ tactics.

Former England women’s midfielder, Fara Williams said on BBC radio live:

“It’s massive for this young group of players at Arsenal. To overcome defeat in the manner they did, to bounce back after a midweek game away [against Manchester City] at Villa is difficult,”

“Winning the game in the second half is difficult. To get that win in the second half will be pleasing for Arteta and Arsenal.”

Peter Crouch, a former England striker also said on BT sport:

“A lot of people have been talking about Arsenal’s character – can they sustain this title challenge? And they answered that today.”

Ominacalypse (

)