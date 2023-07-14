Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Discusses Where Harvertz Will Fit In At Arsenal

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal boss, has commented on where Kai Havertz will fit into his team following the midfielder’s transfer from Chelsea. Arteta acknowledged that only time will reveal the best position for Havertz within the Arsenal side.

Havertz, who joined Arsenal in a £65 million deal, had predominantly played as a center-forward during his time at Chelsea. However, Arteta sees him as an attacking midfield option for his team. The 24-year-old made his debut as a substitute in Arsenal’s pre-season draw with Nuremberg, and Arteta emphasized the need for adaptation and building relationships to determine Havertz’s optimal role.

Speaking to the BBC, Arteta said, “We have to see how he adapts and obviously get to know each other and build relationships. Football is about that and time will tell where he fits in best.”

Arsenal is set to embark on their pre-season tour in the United States, where they will face friendly matches against an MLS All-Star side, Manchester United, and Barcelona. Despite some delays in finalizing transfer deals, Arsenal expects to include Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice in the tour. The club-record arrival of Rice from West Ham is anticipated to be confirmed shortly.

