Arsenal announces the exit of Granit Xhaka From Club For The Sum Of €25 million

It is a day of mixed feelings for Arsenal football club and her fans, as the confirmation of the sale of long serving player Granit Xhaka has now been confirmed by the club’s media team. Xhaka who has served this club for over eight years, was subject of different forms of situations from his fight with the fans to the reckless red cards he always picked up and finally to the love he received last season for his sensational performances.

He made 297 for Arsenal as the central midfielder, captained his team most times provided 23 goals and 29 assists while winning two FA Cup trophies and two community shields in that time. He was vital to what Mikel Arteta built at Arsenal, but as they say in life there’s always time for different things and now it is time for him to depart. We would greatly miss seeing Xhaka next season, the lineup will definitely be different without him there doing the dirty work and fighting for his teammates. We say goodbye to a soldier, a warrior in Granit Xhaka and we hope he enjoys his time at Bayer.

