Arsenal and Real Madrid are in race to buy Celta Vigo Star Gabri Veiga. The Gunners has hit an offer of £40m which has effect on Real Madrid in the transfer Market.

According to goal.com, Arsenal have reportedly emerged as favourites in the race to sign Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga this summer, with the player preferring a move to the Emirates Stadium over Real Madrid.

Madrid are yet to make a serious offer for the young star. The 21-year-old enjoyed his first full season of senior football in Spain last term, appearing in 36 La Liga matches for a club now managed by Rafael Benitez, scoring 11 goals and assisting on four occasions.

According to transfer talk by opera news, Veiga is said to prefer a transfer to Arsenal meaning that Real could be set to miss out on one of his midfield targets in this summer window. Arsenal has spend a lot in the transfer window, Arteta has a target which he is driving at in other make the club great.

Daxmansport (

)