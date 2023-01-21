SPORT

Arsenal and Manchester united Combined Xi Players

This weekend’s games feature a matchup between two Premier League all-time greats as Arsenal travels to face Manchester United. However, better times appear to be returning for the Gunners, who moved 8 points clear at the summit after triumph in the North London derby, though Manchester City’s victory in midweek has since reduced that gap. Latest meetings between the two have been a far cry from both sides’ glorious days under Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson respectively. Arsenal will compete against a Manchester United team that suffered its first setback since the start of the season Tuesday.

However, Erik ten Hag criticized his team’s lack of clinical edge and said they needed to invest more in looking for a second goal to end the game after Michael Olise’s thrilling injury-time equalizer snapped the Red Devils’ impressive nine-match winning streak across all competitions. Despite that setback, Manchester United is attempting to go 11 games without a loss for the first time since March2021, with the extra incentive that a win would bring them to within five points of Arsenal. Let’s take a look at the lineup consisting of both teams best players.

Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale.

Defenders: Saliva William, Rapahel Varane, Ben White and Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Bruno Fernandes and Thomas Partey.

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

