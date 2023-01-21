Arsenal And Man United Combined XI: Only Three Man United Players Made The List.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A blockbuster fixture is said to hit our TV Screens in the English Premier League tomorrow when an in-form Arsenal side welcomes rejuvenated Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will obviously be aiming for the win to increase their points gap on top of the league table as well as get their revenge on Man United who defeated them earlier this season. The Red Devils are definitely not a side to write off easily in big games of this nature as they defeated Arsenal before and have what it takes to defeat them again in the competition.

It will definitely be a tough match for both teams having their eyes on winning the Premier League trophy this season.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing the Arsenal and Manchester United Combined XI consisting of the best players from both sides at the moment. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Ben White, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal), and Raphael Varane (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Man United), Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Man United), Edward Nketiah, and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Arsenal understandably dominates the list following their outstanding performance in the competition this season.

