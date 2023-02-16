Arsenal and Man City’s next five games in the EPL and why Arsenal can regain the top spot

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League is heating up as we enter the final stretch of the season, with Manchester City and Arsenal currently battling it out for the top spot. After Manchester City’s recent 3-1 victory over Arsenal, they have overtaken the Gunners to sit at the top of the table with the same number of points but a superior goal difference. However, the upcoming fixtures for both teams could play a vital role in determining who will come out on top in the end.

Photo credit: Facebook

First, let’s take a look at Arsenal’s next five games. The Gunners will face Aston Villa, Leicester City, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, and Fulham. These fixtures are not easy, with four out of the five opponents currently sitting in the top half of the table. However, Arsenal has shown that they are capable of beating tough teams, as evidenced by their recent victories over Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur.

One of the most significant challenges that Arsenal will face in these upcoming games is the absence of their key player, Gabriel Jesus, who is currently injured. However, the Gunners have a talented squad, and the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard have been in impressive form. If they can maintain their current level of performance, they will be a tough team to beat.

On the other hand, Manchester City’s next five games are against Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United. While on paper, these games may seem easier, football is an unpredictable sport, and anything can happen. However, Manchester City has a formidable squad, and their recent form has been excellent, with nine consecutive wins in the Premier League.

While Manchester City may have a more comfortable run of fixtures, it is essential to note that they will also have to juggle their Champions League campaign, which could impact their performances in the Premier League.

Based on the upcoming fixtures, it is clear that Arsenal has a tougher run of games, but if they can maintain their current form, they are capable of getting positive results. The Gunners have shown that they can beat any team in the league, and if they can maintain their consistency, they could find themselves back on top of the table.

In conclusion, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining who will come out on top in the Premier League. While Manchester City may have the advantage with a more comfortable run of fixtures, Arsenal has shown that they are capable of beating any team in the league. It will be exciting to see how these two teams perform in the coming weeks and whether Arsenal can regain their place at the top of the table.

Imjohn (

)