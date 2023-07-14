Arsenal And Liverpool-Linked Romeo Lavia Makes The Top 10 Football’s Most Valuable Teenagers List

The Mirror reports that Arsenal and Liverpool are both unwilling to meet Southampton’s asking price for midfielder Romeo La, potentially leaving other Premier League suitors free to hijack the deal.

As a result of Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League, La is expected to leave this summer. After leaving Manchester City, the teenager made an impact for the Saints, and his old teammate Theo Walcott praised his “mad” potential.

La made the top 10, demonstrating its undoubted potential, according to FootballTransfers, which uses its own Expected Transfer Value of hundreds of in-game data points to analyze the performance of thousands of players worldwide.

The top 10 football’s most valuable teenagers list

Bellingham, who for a long time was the most valuable teen in the world, recently turned 20, along with Eduardo Camavinga, Jamal Musiala, and Pedri. As a result, they are no longer included in this ranking, leaving Barcelona’s Gavi as the only player in the top 10, and by a significant margin.

