Arsenal and 3 Other Teams Who Have Reached 50 Points In The First Half Of A Premier League Season

After Arsenal beat Manchester united 3-2 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, they became the fifth club to reach 50 points in the first half of the premier league season. However, before Arsenal could achieve this record, there are three other teams who have already done this in the premier league. These three teams include Manchester city, Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, in the 2017/18 season, Manchester city accumulated 55 points in the first half of the season and finished with 100 points to win the premier league. Since then, no team have been able to replicate what they did I. That season . However, Liverpool tried to beat Manchester city’s record in 2019/20 season after they accumulated 55 points in the first half of the season, but only managed to win the league with 99 points. Before this Liverpool accumulated 51 points in the first half of the 2018/19 season and finished with 97 points, but they lost the premier league title to Manchester city.

Furthermore, Chelsea accumulated 53 points in the first half of 20005/06 season and won the league with 91 points. This shows that most teams who have finished with 50 or more points in the first half of a premier league season wins the title. Arsenal are currently with 50 points and are leading Manchester city with five points. Can they be able to win the premier league title this season?

