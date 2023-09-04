Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Declan Rice And Gabriel Jesus Score In The Thrilling Encounter

In a breathtaking showdown between Arsenal and Manchester United, the match took an electrifying turn as the clock ticked down. Alejandro Garnacho’s heart-thumping goal in the 88th minute was disallowed due to a tight offside call, setting the stage for injury-time drama.

Eclan Rice, a midfield dynamo for Arsenal, emerged as the hero in the 97th minute. Rice capitalized on a perfectly placed corner by Bukayo Saka, finding the net at Andre Onana’s near post, sending the Emirates Stadium into euphoria.

The rollercoaster of emotions continued as Gabriel Jesus seized a counter-attacking opportunity to seal the game. This thrilling encounter saw Marcus Rashford opening the scoring for Manchester United against the run of play in the 27th minute. However, Arsenal’s response was swift, with Martin Odegaard firing home the equalizer less than a minute later.

The match wasn’t without controversy, as Arsenal were initially awarded a penalty after Kai Havertz went down in the area. However, referee Anthony Taylor reversed his decision after consulting the monitor, adding to the drama on the pitch.

With this exhilarating victory, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team secured all three points, tallying up to 10 points from their first four games. Meanwhile, Manchester United finds themselves on six points, having already suffered two defeats, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more action-packed clashes in the upcoming fixtures.

Latest5 (

)