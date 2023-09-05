ARS vs PSV: Match Preview, Date, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The UCL Opener

Arsenal will be hoping to commence their journey in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on a positive note when they square off against the Dutch Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven when the competition resumes later this month.

The Gunners return to the UEFA Champions League competition for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and they will be looking for a victory over PSV Eindhoven to start the new campaign on a promising note. Recall that Arsenal lost 2-0 to the Dutch side the last time both teams met in the UEFA Europa League and they will be looking for a win when they meet again in the UEFA Champions League.

The Eredivisie side, on the other hand, will be going into the clash to get a victory over the Gunners in a bid to build their chances of advancing to the next phase of the competition.

Head-to-Head Summary:

Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven have faced each other 6 times before in the UEFA Champions League and the Gunners will be going into the clash with a better head-to-head record of 2 wins over PSV 1 win, while 3 out of their previous games have ended up in a draw.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Arsenal will play host to PSV in their opening game of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Emirates Stadium in England. The Kickoff time for the Champions League game has been scheduled for 9 PM (Nigerian Time)

