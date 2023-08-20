ARS vs PAL: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Crystal Palace will face Arsenal in the English Premier League on Monday at Selhurst Park Stadium. The two teams are level on three points, with Arsenal in seventh and Palace in eighth based on goals scored.

Crystal Palace will be looking for their first win against Arsenal since a 3-0 victory in April 2022. Last season, they surrendered all six points to their London rivals, losing both at home and away. They will be confident after winning on Match Day 1 and playing their first home game of the season.

Last time out, Roy Hodgson’s men defeated promoted Sheffield United 1-0. Despite the narrow victory, Palace dominated the game and had two goals ruled out. After winning their final preseason encounter, they extended their current winning streak to two games.

Arsenal also started the season with a win, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home. Mikel Arteta’s men controlled but were unable to add to their lead, resulting in a tense finish as Forest scored late. The Gunners are seeking to improve on their second-place finish last season. They are currently in good form, having won their last four games, two of which were pre-season friendlies.

Arsenal won three of their five pre-season warm-up games, lost one, and drew the other. After winning the Community Shield against Manchester City and overcoming Nottingham Forest, the London club will be hopeful of continuing their winning streak.

Arsenal has won three of the last five encounters with Palace, with two of those wins coming away from home.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Crystal Palace match will go down on Monday at 8PM Nigerian time.

