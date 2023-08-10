ARS vs NOT: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off, Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Photo Credit: Arsenal.com)

Match Venue and Date

Arsenal is set to square off against Nottingham Forest at the illustrious Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 12th, 2023.

The match is scheduled to commence at 12:30 pm West African Standard Time, marking the dawn of a new season of football action.

Match Preview: A Clash of Ambitions

With the echoes of last season’s commendable second-placed finish still reverberating, Arsenal enters this match determined to build upon their previous success.

Their astute moves in the summer transfer window have bolstered their ranks, and their recent triumph over Manchester City in the Community Shield has provided a confident stepping stone into the new campaign.

The Gunners have set the stage, and all eyes are on them as they embark on their journey towards further glory.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, seeks to evade the perilous clutches of second-season syndrome.

Having narrowly escaped relegation by a mere four points, Steve Cooper’s side carries the weight of expectation and anticipation into this fixture.

Their past visits to the Emirates have been forgettable, succumbing to a 5-0 defeat on both occasions.

As they look to reverse their fortunes, the stakes are high, and the Forest faithful yearn for a resilient performance.

Team : Absences and Anticipations

Arsenal

In the Arsenal camp, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be sidelined at the start of the season due to injuries, but their return is eagerly anticipated in the coming month.

Notable absentees also include Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson, and Folarin Balogun, along with a doubtful Jorginho.

The trio of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz, who showcased their mettle at Wembley, are poised to spearhead Arsenal’s efforts once again.

The prospective formation of choice for Arsenal is a formidable 4-3-3, a tactical arrangement that accentuates their attacking prowess while maintaining midfield stability.

Possible Formation: 4-3-3

Potential Arsenal Starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest, propelled by their recent triumph over Arsenal in their last home game of the previous season, seeks to channel that energy into this encounter.

The acquisition of Matt Turner adds a layer of intrigue, as he could find himself facing his former team within days of signing for Forest.

Despite a lackluster pre-season, the memory of their victory over the Gunners lingers, and they aim to replicate that performance on a grander stage.

They could be without up to five players for the trip to the Emirates, the list include Taiwo Awoniyi, Wayne Hennessy, Omar Richards and Moussa Niakhatè.

Felipe is a doubt for the game, as he will need to be assessed to ascertain whether he can take part in the game or not.

Forest’s formation, a structured 3-4-1-2, allows for a compact defense while retaining attacking potency.

Possible Formation: 3-4-1-2

Potential Starting XI: Turner; Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Williams, Mangala, Yates, Aina; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

As the stage is set for this electrifying clash, football enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating an exhibition of skill, tactics, and unyielding determination.

With both sides ready to leave it all on the pitch, Saturday promises to be a captivating opening to the season, leaving fans and pundits alike with plenty to dissect and discuss.



