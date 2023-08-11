ARS vs NOT: How Arsenal Could Lineup With Rice And Saka, Saliba And Odegaard

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest

Proudly lifting another trophy at Wembley, Arsenal are ready to begin their chase for Premier League supremacy when they play Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday afternoon.

It follows the Gunners’ long-range win over Manchester City last weekend to secure the Community Shield. Now they are determined to punish the team for officially denying them title aspirations last season.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta learned a harsh lesson from the new rules on play and time-wasting in the Community Shield against Manchester City last weekend. After overcoming Arsenal’s pressure, Manchester City took the lead with Cole Farmer’s delicate strike.

However, Arsenal soon took advantage of the new rules. In the 11th minute of the second half, Leandro Trossard’s shot hit a defender and ricocheted into the goal. The goal was Arsenal’s second straight win and set off a storm. They also won the Emirates Cup after beating Monaco on penalties.

People continue to debate whether or not the Community Shield is an important trophy, but Arsenal’s celebration of the day speaks volumes. This win ended a three-match losing streak and gave them a big psychological boost in their upcoming title challenge.

Arsenal had an impressive season in 2022/23, exceeding the expectations of many fans, pundits, and journalists. However, several serious injuries led to his rapid decline. To address this, the Emirates board decided to invest over £200 million in the summer transfer market.

These significant investments should improve Arsenal’s defense, keeping more clean sheets at home. In the final game of the season, they secured their fourth Emirates clean sheet of the campaign, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 5–0. It’s worth noting that one of those empty-netters came against the team he faced on the opening day of the season.

