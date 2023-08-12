ARS vs NOT: Facts, Possible Lineups, The Referee, Injury, Key Battles, And All You Need To Know

The Premier League excitement is back, and Arsenal is all set to kick off their 2023–24 campaign against Nottingham Forest. As fans eagerly await the showdown, let’s delve into the potential lineups, the referee, injury updates, and the team likely to come out on top.

Potential Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Ben White

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka

Referee: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver, one of the Premier League’s most experienced referees, will be officiating the match. Known for his fair decisions and excellent game management, Oliver’s presence ensures a balanced and unbiased contest for both teams.

Injury Updates

Arsenal enters the season opener with a relatively fit squad. However, they will be missing Gabriel Jesus due to an injury.

**Key Battles**

The midfield battle will be crucial in determining the flow of the match. Thomas Partey’s composure and Declan Rice’s dynamism against Nottingham Forest’s central pairing will shape the tempo of the game.

Prediction

As the teams step onto the pitch, Arsenal seems to have the upper hand. Their attacking trio of Martinelli, Havertz, and Saka, supported by the creativity of Martin Odegaard, gives them an edge in the final third. With home advantage and a strong squad, Arsenal is likely to dominate possession and create more goal-scoring opportunities.

Nottingham Forest, however, is no pushover. Their compact defensive structure and counter-attacking approach could catch Arsenal off guard.

