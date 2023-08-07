ARS vs NFO: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Premier League Opener

Arsenal will be bidding to build on their remarkable FA Community Shield success when they take on Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the 2022-23 season this weekend.

The Gunners will be going into the game after they defeated Manchester City 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out to win the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, and they will be hoping to build on the remarkable feat when they face Nottingham Forest in their first game of the season.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, will be going into the Premier League opener after their goalless draw against the German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in their final pre-season game last Sunday, and they will also be looking for a victory over the Gunners to begin the new season on a positive note.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Arsenal will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium in their opening game of the 2023-24 English Premier League season on Saturday, August 12, at exactly 12:30 PM(Nigerian Time).

Waskco (

)