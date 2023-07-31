ARS vs NFO: How The Gunners Could Lineup For The 2023-24 Premier League Campaign Opening Game

Arsenal will be aiming to start the journey in the 2023-24 English Premier League season on a positive note when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12, in their opening game of the new campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners had a remarkable outing in the 2022-23 English Premier League season, finishing as the second-best team in the campaign, where they eventually picked up their long-awaited UEFA Champions League qualifying ticket.

The Londoners will now be looking for a victory over Nottingham Forest in their first match to flag off their new quest for the Premier League title on a promising note.

How will the Gunners lineup for the Premier League opener against Nottingham?

Mike Arteta is expected to name summer signings, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber in the starting lineup for the game against Nottingham Forest. The likes of Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus are also expected to make the lineup.

Check out the full possible starting lineup vs Nottingham Forest below:

