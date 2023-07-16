ARS vs NFO: How Arsenal Could Lineup For The PL Opener With Their Latest Summer Signings

Arsenal will be hoping to build on their 2022-23 campaign when they lock horns with Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the new English Premier League season, on Saturday, August 12, at the Emirates Stadium. Recall that the Mikel Arteta-led team finished as runners-up last season, after giving up their strong lead at the top of the Premier League table to Manchester City. However, in a bid to contest strongly in the upcoming season, the Gunners have strengthened their squad with the addition of new players into the team.

The club have already confirmed the sighing of three new players into their existing squad, which includes Kai Havetz from Chelsea, Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam, and the famous mouth-watering transfer of Declan from West Ham United.

How will Arsenal line up for the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest?

The trio of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber are expected to get their competitive debut in the game against Nottingham Forest next month, while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus are expected to retain their respective spots.

Check out the full possible lineup below:

