ARS vs NFO: How Arsenal Could Lineup For The PL Opener After Signing Havertz, Timber, And Rice

Arsenal will be bidding to build on their 2022-23 English Premier League campaign when they face Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the new season next month at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Gunners had a remarkable campaign last season in the English Premier League, where they finished second on the log behind Manchester City, a remarkable feat that sealed a spot for them in the UEFA Champions League after a long time absence. The Mikel Arteta men will now be looking for a victory when they play host to Nottingham Forest in their first game of the new season to kick off their mission for the league title on a promising note.

How will the Gunners line up for the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest?

The Gunners have had a busy period in the summer transfer window, looking for the best legs to strengthen their team ahead of the new campaign.

Kai Havertz made his non-competitive debut for Arsenal last mid against the German second-division side, FC Nuremberg after completing his move to the Emirates from Chelsea. And just recently, the Gunners confirmed that they have signed Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice from Ajax Amsterdam and West Ham United respectively as they gear up for the new season that has been scheduled for next month in England.

The three players are however expected to make the starting lineup for the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

Check out the full possible lineup for the game below:

