ARS vs NFO: Check Out The Match Date And Kickoff Time For The 2023-24 EPL Opener

In a thrilling kickoff to the 2022-23 English Premier League season, Arsenal is set to capitalize on their impressive FA Community Shield victory. Fresh from a triumphant penalty shoot-out against Manchester City, the Gunners are eager to maintain their momentum as they clash with Nottingham Forest. The exciting victory at Wembley Stadium has energized Arsenal, who now aim to channel that success into a dominant season opener.

Nottingham Forest, having played out a goalless draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in their final pre-season encounter, are determined to seize victory in their Premier League debut. As the two teams prepare to face off at the Emirates Stadium, the anticipation for a fiercely competitive match continues to mount.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

The showdown is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, at 12:30 PM Nigerian Time. Football fans worldwide are eagerly counting down the hours, as the stage is set for an enthralling clash between these two teams with high hopes for the new season.

Giddiwrite (

)