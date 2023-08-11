ARS vs NFO: Check Out How Arsenal Could Lineup For The EPL Opener On Saturday

In the lead-up to Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest this Saturday, head coach Mikel Arteta finds himself grappling with a nerve-wracking dilemma over the fitness of key players. The North London side’s preparations for the season kick-off have been riddled with uncertainty, as injury concerns cast shadows over their starting lineup.

Gabriel Jesus, still in the throes of recovery from knee surgery, is set to miss the showdown against Nottingham Forest. Equally uncertain is the return of Mohamed Elneny, who underwent a similar procedure last January. The duo’s absence further compounds the challenge for Arteta, who is eagerly awaiting updates on their recovery.

A string of additional injuries has dealt Arsenal’s squad a blow. Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Folarin Balogun, Jorginho, and Albert Sambi Lokonga were notably absent from the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City. Fans and pundits alike are holding their breath for the injury situation update, slated to be revealed during Mikel Arteta’s post-game press conference.

With the imminent acquisition of David Raya from Brentford, Aaron Ramsdale is primed to step into the role of Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper for the initial fixtures. Should Zinchenko’s calf issue persist, Jurrien Timber is expected to slot in on the left side of defense.

The heart of Arsenal’s defense will likely feature the trio of Ben White, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes, offering a robust barrier to Nottingham Forest’s attacks. An intriguing prospect for the opener is the potential debut of Declan Rice, who could grace the English top flight for Arsenal, possibly taking up an advanced midfield position—a tactical experiment that Arteta has been refining during pre-season.

In midfield, the steadying presence of Thomas Partey could provide the necessary defensive stability. Martin Odegaard, poised to captain the team from his familiar midfield role, adds creative impetus to the lineup. This choice could potentially see Kai Havertz warming the bench, hinting at the depth that Arsenal possesses.

The final third promises to be an exciting blend of talent, with Leandro Trossard staking his claim for a starting position following an impressive pre-season display. Trossard’s timely equalizer in the Community Shield victory has only strengthened his case to join forces with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, forming a formidable attacking trio that aims to bolster Arsenal’s frontline potency.

Check out the possible lineup for the game below:

