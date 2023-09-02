ARS VS MUN: Why Arteta should not start Kai Havertz against Manchester United.

Arsenal has a good start to the season, winning 2 games and drawing one, scoring 5 goals on the process, however their displays over these first three games have been less impressive compared to last season performances.

The gunners face Manchester United on Sunday, which will be a tough test for the gunners who seek to win the Premier League after a disappointing finish last season.

However, the bone of contention within this Arsenal team at the moment, is the continuous inclusion of Kai Havertz in the starting line up of the gunners.

The Gunners who had always operated a 4-3-3 formation were forced to have a 3-5-2 formation against Fulham last week which saw the Gunners drop points at home in a game that should have been easily won by Arsenal.

Kai Havertz has not seem to gel yet into the team as he has been ineffective in his new role at the Emirates stadium.

The German international was a false 9 at Stamford Bridge, where he always played the strikers role, however, a switch to Arsenal has seen Arteta deploy the 23 year old to an attacking midfielder, just behind the striker.

Kai Havertz is yet to have a foothold on the game at Arsenal and his past four games which includes the community shield against Manchester City, where he missed to clear chances has bee less impressive.

With the inclusion of Hojlund in the game against Arsenal, the Gunners could see a direct attack on goal.

Arteta will need more of Partey and Rice to fill in those mid areas as Xhaka and Partey did last season to avoid defeat.

Manchester United will be in great mood as they came from two goals down to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-2 last week.

If Arteta will want to win against Manchester United, he must then revert back to the right formation 4-3-3 which has helped Arsenal become the force in the EPL.

WordGemini (

)