ARS vs MUN: Two Mistakes Arteta Should Avoid Repeating For Arsenal Against The Red Devils

Perhaps the biggest match of the Premier League’s fourth week kicks off on Sunday afternoon, with Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. Going into this matchup, it’s clear that if both teams are in a draw and they can beat each other, they don’t have a huge advantage. The Gunners could have a slight advantage here as they play at home despite the huge cheering from the fans in the stadium.

Well, in today’s post, we want to share two mistakes Mikel Arteta should avoid repeating for Arsenal in Sunday’s crucial matchup against Manchester United. Let’s take a look.

1. Play Kai Havertz in midfield. Mikel Arteta would be wiser to keep Kai Havertz on the bench than to consider using him again in Arsenal’s midfield against Manchester United. The German international struggled to be present during the match and was unable to contribute much to Arsenal’s on-field performance. Instead of keeping the unstable Kai Havertz in Arsenal’s midfield, Mikel Arteta should consider bringing Thomas Partey back into midfield, alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice against the Manchester United.

2. Use Thomas Partey at right back. Mikel Arteta recently moved Thomas Partey to the Gunners’ right-back position this season. The Ghana international has not delivered Arsenal’s best performance in the position. Thomas Partey will return to his familiar role and Ben White is expected to play right-back against the Reds.

Let us know what you think about this article by leaving a comment below. Thank you for reading.

Entertainment/Facts (

)