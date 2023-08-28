ARS vs MUN: Reasons Why The Gunners Could Get A Victory Over The Red Devils This Weekend

Arsenal will be aiming to bounce back from the disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham last Saturday when they face their old Premier League rivals Manchester United this weekend at the Emirates Stadium.

The game however promises to be very fascinating as it has always been in the past with a lot of dramas that make it stand out among other Premier League fixtures in England. Below are the reasons why Arsenal could win the game against Manchester United:

The Gunners have recently bolstered a good home record against the Red Devils in the Premier League, as they maintained a five-game unbeaten run. Recall that Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-2 the last time they met at the Emirates.

Secondly, the Mikel Arteta-led team started the new English Premier League season on a more convincing note than the Red Devils. The Gunners have displayed resilience in their previous games, unlike Manchester United who are still struggling to find the rhythm of the new season. And that could also give Arsenal the edge in the clash.

Giddiwrite (

)