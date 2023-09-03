ARS VS MUN: Reactions Trail Atiku’s Statement After Gabriel Jesus Scored Arsenal’s Third Goal

The presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar has reacted after Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus Scored the third goal for Arsenal against Manchester united

It is no longer news that the two teams faced each other in a remarkable encounter at the Emirates stadium on Sunday

The away team were at the front after Marcus Rashford scored the opener on the 27th minutes. One minutes after, Martin Odegaard equalized for the home team

The both teams were playing a draw until Arsenal’s summer signing, Declan rice put another goal pass Andre Onana on the 96+6 minutes

However, Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus, scored the third goal on 90+11 minutes to seal the victory for Arsenal

The peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant, however, reacted after Gabriel Jesus’ third goal

In a post that he shared on his Verified twitter page on Sunday, he said it is over

However, after his post, there were lots of reactions from social media users

