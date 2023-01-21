ARS vs MUN: Match Preview, Head-To-Head And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Sunday’s Premier League Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal and Manchester United will renew the rivalry in the English Premier League on Sunday when the two teams confront each other at the Emirates Stadium in the reverse fixture of the encounter that ended 3-1 in favor of the Red Devils in the initial stages of the season.

The game however promises to be very interesting as both teams are currently in good form, and they will both be aiming to get a victory to boost their hopes of winning the league title race that is still open for both of them.

The Gunners defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their last Premier League match, while Manchester United, on the other hand, were forced to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in their last outing.

Head-to-Head Analysis:

Arsenal and Manchester United have played against each other 61 times before in the Premier League, and the Red Devils will be going into Sunday’s game with a better head-to-head record after winning 26 games, while the Gunners won 17 games and 18 out of their previous matches ended up in a draw.

Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League match:

The highly anticipated game is expected to commence at exactly 5:30 PM Nigerian time on Sunday.

Manchester United won the first leg of the encounter 3-1 at Old Trafford, can they get another victory over the Gunners on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium?

Giddiwrite (

)